SBS Filipino

Living his music while traveling with a cruise ship

SBS Filipino

Segundo Vasquez

Classic guitarist Segundo Vasquez Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 February 2018 at 12:51pm, updated 17 February 2018 at 2:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Six months or more of cruising the world while performing as a classic guitarist - what else could one musician ask for?

Published 17 February 2018 at 12:51pm, updated 17 February 2018 at 2:33pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
You get to see the different parts of the world while being paid to work, in the case for Segundo Vasquez as an in-house classic guitarist, is an underrating of the extent of benefits one can have when working in a cruise ship.

Though, the sea can be rough sometimes, sailing brings wonderful feelings to many who enjoy traveling aboard big ships without the mention of the available amenities for fun and entertainment.

Segundo Vasquez shares the perks of working in a cruise ship as a musician.

Watch Segundo Vasquez plays his guitar with the tune of 'Gaano Kita Kamahal'



Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul