Living with dementia: Finding strategies to help delay progression

there are strategies that can assist an individual delay the progression of Dementia

Published 21 October 2019 at 12:06am, updated 21 October 2019 at 10:02am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
People living with dementia will experience weakening of their muscles. There are strategies that can help in delaying the degeneration of the muscles and the disease. Geriatrician and Philippine Dementia Society's Dr. Bong Sanosa and Speech and Language Pathologist Karla Cuardo tells us more.

