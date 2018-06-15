Loboc Children's Choir returns to Melbourne

2015 Bohol Rising Concert Source: C Rivera / SBS Filipino
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The children of Loboc return to Australia to show their gratitude for the support they received in 2015 during a fund raising concert for the rebuilding a the church heavily damaged by the 2013 earthquake Gigi Kalong tells us more.
