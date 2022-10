Highlights The Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Mindanao may commence sometime in the third quarter of 2021.

The local government of Davao aims to vaccinate at least one million residents within the next two years.

The distribution of the vaccine will adhere to a priority list.

According to estimates made by health authorities, it may take two years to immunise at least one million residents in Davao City.





