Loneliness, isolation of people with dementia made worse by pandemic

Highlights
- Benito Chan says carers also experience discrimination
- A survey by Dementia Australia has found more than 90 per cent of people who have a loved one with dementia have indicated others don’t keep in touch with that person as they used to.
- 87% of those with dementia felt people patronise them and treat them as if they are not smart.
Benito Chan cared for his mother for eight years since she was diagnosed with Dementia
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO
Advertisement
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Follow us on for more stories