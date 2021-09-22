SBS Filipino

Loneliness, isolation of people with dementia made worse by pandemic

carer, dementia, Filipino carers, Fil;ipinos in Australia, caring for dementia,

"To be honest, at first I didn't know the gravity of what I was entering; as the days went on I just realised, this isn't going to be easy." Benito Chan ,Carer Source: SBS

Published 22 September 2021 at 3:44pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:34pm
By Bernadette Clarke, Danielle Robertson
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A survey by Dementia Australia has found two-thirds of people living with the condition might also experience discrimination

Highlights
  • Benito Chan says carers also experience discrimination
  • A survey by Dementia Australia has found more than 90 per cent of people who have a loved one with dementia have indicated others don’t keep in touch with that person as they used to.
  • 87% of those with dementia felt people patronise them and treat them as if they are not smart.
Benito Chan cared for his mother for eight years since she was diagnosed with Dementia

