Love for scented candles led Sydney neighbours to make eco-friendly candles

Neighbour turned business partner

In an interview with SBS Filipino , Ms Julie Labayog shares how a mutual obsession for candles has turned into a side hustle.





It was Christmas of 2020 when Ms Labayog and her neighbour at Wolli Creek, Yvette decided to put their passion to work.





'We were both neighbours at Wolli Creek and we regularly meet. It was Christmas when Yvette gave me a candle as a present. After I opened the gift, I told her I loved candles and that's when we both knew that we both loved candles."





With so much enthusiasm, the two ladies immediately did the hard work to jumpstart their business.





"It was a light bulb moment for us since we both love candles [we thought] why don’t we start a candle business. We did some research, started a business plan then we also enrolled in a candle making class."





With a starting capital of $1800, the neighbour turned business partner make the candles together on a kitchen table at night after work.





"We make small batches so we can maintain the quality. We normally make 20 candles per schedule and we do it together once a week."





Neighbour turned business partner Source: Julie Labayog





Paraffin vs Soy candles

While the the majority of candles around the world are made with paraffin because it does a really good job with scent and is readily available, the two ladies chose to lean on the greener side.





"Regular candles are mostly made of paraffin wax. They're common because it's a cheap alternative but it's made from petroleum which is toxic. It releases harmful toxins and fumes that pollutes the air environment and harmful for the human health."





They believe that candles made of soy wax are best for both people and the environment.





"Soy wax is very sustainable because its made from soy beans so its environment friendly. When you burn the soy wax, it burns cleaner and burns longer."





Soy candles Source: Julie Labayog





Not just a business, but a mission

More than business, Ms Labayog believes that promoting environmental sustainability is the responsibility of every business.





"It's both for the environment and the users. We all love candles and we want to offer something that is good not only for the people, but also fo the environment."











