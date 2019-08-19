SBS Filipino

Love has no boundaries

SBS Filipino

Marie and Lolita tie the knot at Queens Park in Moonee Ponds

The wedding of Marie and Lolita at Queens Park in Moonee Ponds Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 August 2019 at 1:38am, updated 20 August 2019 at 2:11am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Marie met Lolita when they were in high school in the Philippines. Their paths crossed again when Marie went back to Manila to attend a school reunion. When Marie found out that Lolita was still unattached she proposed to the latter that maybe they can get together. The next chapter of their love story began when Lolita joined Marie in Australia.

Published 20 August 2019 at 1:38am, updated 20 August 2019 at 2:11am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom