Love has no boundaries

The wedding of Marie and Lolita at Queens Park in Moonee Ponds Source: Supplied
Published 20 August 2019 at 1:38am, updated 20 August 2019 at 2:11am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Marie met Lolita when they were in high school in the Philippines. Their paths crossed again when Marie went back to Manila to attend a school reunion. When Marie found out that Lolita was still unattached she proposed to the latter that maybe they can get together. The next chapter of their love story began when Lolita joined Marie in Australia.
