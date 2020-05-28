Low domestic violence reports in NSW as banks support victims

It comes as fears mount over a possible rise in unreported cases due to social isolation.
Flowers at a domestic violence vigil. Source: AAP
Published 29 May 2020 at 8:39am
By Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Victims fleeing domestic violence will now have access to greater independence, with banks offering flexible arrangements.
