SBS Filipino

Low domestic violence reports in NSW as banks support victims

domestic violence

Flowers at a domestic violence vigil. Source: AAP

Published 29 May 2020 at 8:39am
By Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Victims fleeing domestic violence will now have access to greater independence, with banks offering flexible arrangements.

Available in other languages
It comes as fears mount over a possible rise in unreported cases due to social isolation.

