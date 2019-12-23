Lower prices among takeaways from new coffee snapshot

Source: AAP
Published 23 December 2019 at 2:02pm, updated 24 December 2019 at 9:15am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Available in other languages
New data shows Australians paid less for a cup of coffee this year than in 2018. It’s one of several takeaways from research providing a snapshot of Australia’s daily coffee habits.
