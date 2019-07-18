SBS Filipino

Lowest growth in China's economy during the last 27 years

Iron ore and coal are Australia's biggest exports to China

Iron ore and coal are Australia's biggest exports to China Source: AAP

Published 18 July 2019 at 11:45am, updated 18 July 2019 at 11:49am
By Murray Silby
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

China has recorded its slowest economic growth since the early 1990s and, as Australia's biggest trading partner, the figures raise the question, do they have implications for our economy too?

