Lunar New Year: It's all about celebrating together and strengthening family ties

“No matter where you are, it's important to reconnect with your family and let them how much they mean to you.” For Chinese international student Shaun Luo, this is all that matters.





While Shaun is celebrating the Lunar New Year away from home, he makes sure he keeps in touch with his loved ones by video calling them.





He shares that at this time of the year, their relatives come home and they would usually have a big family dinner.





For his family, food is always a big part of their celebration. Shaun says every year, they will always have dumplings and fish, which they believe would bring good luck to them.





“Fish symbolizes family togetherness and [to us,] family comes first.”





Vietnamese student Thanh Nguyen, who’s also in Australia, feasts on traditional Vietnamese food with fellow international students to welcome the Lunar New Year.





“We always have a very big dinner for New Year’s Eve. We will cook traditional Vietnamese food like Chung cake, spring rolls, bamboo soup and candy fruit, which is a big hit for kids.”





"As per Vietnamese tradition, we prepare 5 kinds of fruit that symbolizes prosperity and happiness."





