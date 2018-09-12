Mae Paner brings 'Tao Po' to Melbourne and Canberra

'Tao po' premieres in Australia this September at the Melbourne Fringe Festival Source: SBS Filipino
Published 12 September 2018 at 5:51pm, updated 12 September 2018 at 5:55pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Over a year ago, Mae Paner (Juana Change) brought to life the experiences of four individuals and how their lives were changed by the Duterte administrations campaign against illegal drugs. 'Tao po' is at the Melbourne Fringe Festival this September 14 and 15 and 23 September in Canberra
Published 12 September 2018 at 5:51pm, updated 12 September 2018 at 5:55pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share