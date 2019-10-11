Magnificat: Celebrating the life of the Virgin Mary

The Filipino Chapliancy Choir of Melbourne's Magnificat Source: supplied by J B Nonato
Published 11 October 2019 at 4:50pm, updated 14 October 2019 at 9:39am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
They say that music can be a form of prayer and praise. The Filipino Chaplaincy Choir of Melbourne is set to sing praises to the Virgin Mary with Magnificat and give tribute to the women in our lives. Johanna Bertumen Nonato shares their story.
