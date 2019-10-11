SBS Filipino

Magnificat: Celebrating the life of the Virgin Mary

The Filipino Chapliancy Choir of Melbourne's Magnificat

The Filipino Chapliancy Choir of Melbourne's Magnificat

Published 11 October 2019 at 4:50pm, updated 14 October 2019 at 9:39am
By Maridel Martinez
They say that music can be a form of prayer and praise. The Filipino Chaplaincy Choir of Melbourne is set to sing praises to the Virgin Mary with Magnificat and give tribute to the women in our lives. Johanna Bertumen Nonato shares their story.

