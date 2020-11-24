Filipino villagers queue during a relief goods distribution in the earthquake-hit town in Mindanao Source: AAP Image/EPA/CERILO EBRANO
Published 24 November 2020 at 1:38pm, updated 25 November 2020 at 5:02pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits Surigao del Sur which left damages in homes and buildings in the town of Hinatuan.
Published 24 November 2020 at 1:38pm, updated 25 November 2020 at 5:02pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share