Major education changes expected in Tuesday's budget.

Published 29 April 2016 at 1:56pm, updated 29 April 2016 at 2:26pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A major education shakeup is on the cards when the Federal Budget is announced on Tuesday. The government is expected to lower repayment thresholds for university student loans, while unions demand a better model for school funding. Image: University Student Rochelle Elegado (SBS)
