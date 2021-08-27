Major healthcare shift could prolong lives of people with serious mental health conditions

Highlights Almost 80 per cent of Australians with serious mental health conditions die as a result of chronic physical health conditions that can be effectively managed and often prevented.

The Being Equally Well national policy road details major improvements needed for primary healthcare services to increase the quality and length of the lives of people with serious mental illness.

Improving the overall wellbeing of people with mental health conditions is more crucial now than ever, with the COVID-19 pandemic and stresses of lockdowns increasing the burden on the already strained sector.

If implemented in full, it's estimated the Being Equally Well national policy roadmap would help more than 470,000 Australians with a serious mental health condition live longer and healthier lives.











