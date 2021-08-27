SBS Filipino

Major healthcare shift could prolong lives of people with serious mental health conditions

SBS Filipino

mental health

Therapy group. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 August 2021 at 12:04pm, updated 27 August 2021 at 12:10pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

A new report is recommending major changes to prevent people with serious mental health conditions from dying between 14 and 23 years earlier than other Australians.

Published 27 August 2021 at 12:04pm, updated 27 August 2021 at 12:10pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Almost 80 per cent of Australians with serious mental health conditions die as a result of chronic physical health conditions that can be effectively managed and often prevented.
  • The Being Equally Well national policy road details major improvements needed for primary healthcare services to increase the quality and length of the lives of people with serious mental illness.
  • Improving the overall wellbeing of people with mental health conditions is more crucial now than ever, with the COVID-19 pandemic and stresses of lockdowns increasing the burden on the already strained sector.
If implemented in full, it's estimated the Being Equally Well  national policy roadmap would help more than 470,000 Australians with a serious mental health condition live longer and healthier lives.

 

Advertisement
 

 

ALSO READ

READ MORE

R U OK? Shedding light on stigmas around mental health among Filipinos

'Doomscrolling' during a pandemic: Why we're obsessed with consuming bad news



Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?