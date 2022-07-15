SBS Filipino

Major report released on the prevention of violence against women and children

Domestic violence

On average a woman in Australia dies every nine days at the hands of their current or former partner. Source: Getty

Published 15 July 2022 at 11:13am, updated 15 July 2022 at 1:24pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Annalyn Violata
A major report on the prevention of violence against women and children has been released, almost six months after it was handed to government.

Highlights
  • On average a woman in Australia dies every nine days at the hands of their current or former partner.
  • Nearly 500 experts contributed to the “stakeholder consultation” report by Monash University, that will inform Australia's next National Plan to end violence against women and children.
  • The report also outlines the need for more targeted and specialised approaches to marginalised communities, including First Nations women and children, LGBTQI+ communities, migrant and refugee women, people with disabilities and rural and regional women.
Mahalagang ulat ukol sa mga programa para maiwasan ang karahasan kontra mga kababaihan at bata



