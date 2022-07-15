Major report released on the prevention of violence against women and children

Highlights
- On average a woman in Australia dies every nine days at the hands of their current or former partner.
- Nearly 500 experts contributed to the “stakeholder consultation” report by Monash University, that will inform Australia's next National Plan to end violence against women and children.
- The report also outlines the need for more targeted and specialised approaches to marginalised communities, including First Nations women and children, LGBTQI+ communities, migrant and refugee women, people with disabilities and rural and regional women.
Mahalagang ulat ukol sa mga programa para maiwasan ang karahasan kontra mga kababaihan at bata
SBS Filipino
15/07/202207:15
