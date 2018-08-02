Make data security your first language if English isn't

His comments come as a report by Australia's Information Commissioner finds there have been more than 300 major data breaches this year, affecting more than one million Australians.
The New South Wales Attorney General is warning people with limited English that they're prime targets for identity theft.
