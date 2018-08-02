SBS Filipino

Make data security your first language if English isn't

data breaches

A letterbox in northern NSW Source: Getty Images

Published 2 August 2018 at 1:40pm, updated 2 August 2018 at 1:54pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
The New South Wales Attorney General is warning people with limited English that they're prime targets for identity theft.

His comments come as a report by Australia's Information Commissioner finds there have been more than 300 major data breaches this year, affecting more than one million Australians.

