Making a career change amid COVID-19

Key Points
- Nearly a third of mature job seekers have lost work or had their hours cut as a result of the pandemic according to the Brotherhood of St Laurence
- Ageism was already strife prior to COVID-19 with two-thirds of employers unwilling to hire workers aged over 50
- Job seekers aged 45-70 can access the government-funded Skills Checkpoint program to make a career transition
ALSO READ/LISTEN TO
READ MORE
From cooking to paving: The pandemic forced this chef to forge a new career in construction
Advertisement