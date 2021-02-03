SBS Filipino

Making a career change amid COVID-19

career change

Source: Getty Images/Igor Alecsander

Published 4 February 2021 at 2:27am, updated 25 July 2022 at 1:44pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Prior to COVID-19, Australia’s mature workforce was already battling ageism with 68 per cent of employers indicating that they were unwilling to employ workers over 50 in a 2018 survey by the Australian Human Resources Institute.

Key Points
  • Nearly a third of mature job seekers have lost work or had their hours cut as a result of the pandemic according to the Brotherhood of St Laurence
  • Ageism was already strife prior to COVID-19 with two-thirds of employers unwilling to hire workers aged over 50
  • Job seekers aged 45-70 can access the government-funded Skills Checkpoint program to make a career transition
 

