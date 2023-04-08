'Making her happy is my top priority.': Husband explains why humor is essential for a healthy relationship

Mannix Lizardo

Mannix's natural talent for making people laugh was not just a source of entertainment but also a reflection of his deep love for his wife, Liesel.

When it comes to relationships, having a good sense of humor can be a game changer. In this episode of Love Down Under, social media content creator, Mannix Lizardo, shares why couples who laugh together, stay together.

Key Points
  • Mannix and Liesel Lizardo had been married and laughing through good and tough times for 26 years.
  • Mannix had always been a bit of a joker, with a natural talent for making people laugh. His humor and positivity had a profound impact on their relationship. It helped them overcome difficulties together and grew stronger as a couple.
  • His sense of humor was not just limited to their private life. He had a natural talent for creating funny yet informative videos and sharing them online.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
LDU MANNIX image

SBS Filipino

08/04/202326:38
