SBS Filipino

Making informed choices

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_483735.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 April 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 4:11pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For first time voter, Abbo Hernandez was born post martial-law, post EDSA, and for him freedom and the freedom to express his own opinions was a basic right he grew up with unlike older generations who fought for freedom during the Marcos dictatorship. He tells us why he thinks young Filipinos like him need to be more informed about the past, the martial law years in particular, so they can make informed choices. Image: Abbo Hernandez (A Hernandez)

Published 1 April 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 4:11pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January