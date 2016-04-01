Making informed choices

Published 1 April 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 4:11pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For first time voter, Abbo Hernandez was born post martial-law, post EDSA, and for him freedom and the freedom to express his own opinions was a basic right he grew up with unlike older generations who fought for freedom during the Marcos dictatorship. He tells us why he thinks young Filipinos like him need to be more informed about the past, the martial law years in particular, so they can make informed choices. Image: Abbo Hernandez (A Hernandez)
Published 1 April 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 7 April 2016 at 4:11pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share