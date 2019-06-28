SBS Filipino

Malacanang clarifies Duterte's statement over China fishing in PH economic zone

SBS Filipino

Fishermen setting out nets. Illegal fishing has decreased from the lawless heyday of the 1990s and 2000s, but enforcing the law is still difficult.

Fishermen setting out nets. Illegal fishing has decreased from the lawless heyday of the 1990s and 2000s, but enforcing the law is still difficult. Source: The New York Times

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 June 2019 at 1:11pm, updated 28 June 2019 at 1:18pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo clarifies that President Duterte meant he cannot ban Chinese from fishing in Philippine’s EEZ because the two countries are friends.

Published 28 June 2019 at 1:11pm, updated 28 June 2019 at 1:18pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom