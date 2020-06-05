SBS Filipino

Malacanang defends anti-terror bill

SBS Filipino

anti terror bill, Philippines, COVID-19, GCQ, ECQ

The bill drew criticisms with various groups as they hold a rally on June 4 despite a ban in mass gatherings following the relaxing of restrictions Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 June 2020 at 4:02pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Malacanang defended the recent passage of the anti-terror bill in Congress while the country faces the COVID-19 pandemic

Published 5 June 2020 at 4:02pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque says the war on terror did not end when Marawi City was freed from the hands of ISIS inspired Maute Group

 

   Highlights

  • People have slowly ventured out of their homes as In  Metro Manila transitions to general community quarantine  
  • I-A-T-F says due to limited availability of public transport many workers will find it difficult to travel to work
  • Strict health protocols are to be implemented such as social distancing and wearing of face masks in all mass transport systems such as the LRT and MRT
 

Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac has clarified that only OFWs who are members of OWWA are eligible for free transport to the provinces 

 

Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 


 

Follow us on 
Facebook
 for more stories 


 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom