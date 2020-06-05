Malacanang defends anti-terror bill

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque says the war on terror did not end when Marawi City was freed from the hands of ISIS inspired Maute Group











Highlights





People have slowly ventured out of their homes as In Metro Manila transitions to general community quarantine

I-A-T-F says due to limited availability of public transport many workers will find it difficult to travel to work

Strict health protocols are to be implemented such as social distancing and wearing of face masks in all mass transport systems such as the LRT and MRT







Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac has clarified that only OFWs who are members of OWWA are eligible for free transport to the provinces











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily













Follow us on Facebook for more stories





























