Managing your eczema during this winter season

cold and dry weather can trigger ezcema Source: Getty Images
Published 21 June 2019 at 3:37pm, updated 21 June 2019 at 3:47pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia is known to have one of the highest incidences of eczema in the world. There are various factors that can trigger this skin condition and for some the cold,dry winter season may not be too kind on their skin. Craig Jones,CEO and Founder of MooGoo shares his personal story and some tips on how to manage eczema
