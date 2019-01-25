Manila Bay rehabilitation begins

Other news from Manila: Congress debates the age of criminal liability; and The Philippines respects the US ban on Filipino workers in some sectors, due to Filipinos abusing the length of their stay in the US.
Volunteers participate in collecting garbage from Manila bay during the 33rd International Coastal Cleanup in Manila on Sept. 22, 2018 Source: JAM STA ROSA/AFP/Getty Images
Published 25 January 2019 at 11:44am, updated 30 January 2019 at 11:36am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The polluted Manila bay is subject to rehabilitation while Manila Zoo is also temporarily closed to give way to the installation of proper wastewater disposal from the zoo to Manila Bay.
Published 25 January 2019 at 11:44am, updated 30 January 2019 at 11:36am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share