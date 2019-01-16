Manny Pacquiao set to defend his WBA welterweight title against Adrien Broner

Other news from Mindanao:





President Rodrigo Duterte will lead a peace assembly and rally in Cotabato City on Friday to make a final push for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law in the plebiscite on Monday, Jan. 21;





More police and military personnel are set to be deployed in Cotabato City in the wake of its declaration on Tuesday under the control of the Commission on Elections during the entire election period;





Senator Antonio Trillanes IV pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the four counts of libel filed in Davao City last year by former Vice Mayor and presidential son Paolo Duterte and brother-in-law, lawyer Manases Carpio; and



