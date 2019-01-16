SBS Filipino

Manny Pacquiao set to defend his WBA welterweight title against Adrien Broner

Manny Pacquiao v Adrien Broner

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao, poses for photos at a boxing club in LA, Jan. 9, 2019. Pacquiao is scheduled to defend his title against Adrien Broner Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Published 16 January 2019 at 11:58am, updated 16 January 2019 at 12:44pm
By Allen Estabillo
Filipino boxing champ Manny Pacquiao is all set to defend his World Boxing Association regular welterweight title on Sunday in Las Vegas against American Adrien Broner.

Other news from Mindanao: 

President Rodrigo Duterte will lead a peace assembly and rally in Cotabato City on Friday to make a final push for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law in the plebiscite on Monday, Jan. 21;

More police and military personnel are set to be deployed in Cotabato City in the wake of its declaration on Tuesday under the control of the Commission on Elections during the entire election period;

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the four counts of libel filed in Davao City last year by former Vice Mayor and presidential son Paolo Duterte and brother-in-law, lawyer Manases Carpio; and

Cagayan de Oro City Officials protested on Tuesday the inclusion of the city in the list of hotspots for the coming May 13 local and national midterm elections issued by the Philippine National Police.

