Manus residents warn forced relocations could cost lives

An Amnesty International report analysing photos and footage of the incident also concludes shots were fired into buildings housing refugees.
Published 18 May 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 18 May 2017 at 12:08pm
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Papua New Guinea police commander has confirmed soldiers fired shots directly into the Manus asylum seeker processing centre last month and charges could be laid this week.Image: Manus Island immigration detention centre, PNG (SBS)
Published 18 May 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 18 May 2017 at 12:08pm
By Brianna Roberts
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share