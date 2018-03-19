SBS Filipino

Many businesses in heavily migrant area found underpaying workers

Minister for Small Business Craig Laundy during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, February 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Minister for Small Business Craig Laundy Source: AAP

Published 19 March 2018 at 11:40am, updated 19 March 2018 at 11:44am
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been recouped from businesses in western Sydney suburbs after they were discovered to be underpaying their workers. Image: Small Business Minister Craig Laundy (SBS)

The suburbs have high migrant populations, leading to concerns workers with poor English are being exploited.

