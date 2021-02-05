Many Filipinos are concerned about the safety of COVID-19 vaccine, survey says

Highlights
- Pulse Asia Survey reveals that nearly half or 47% of Filipinos are concerned about the safety of COVID-19 vaccine
- Many are corned about the effects and safety of the vaccine with only 32% of Filipinos willing to be vaccinated and 21% remain undecided
- In a survey by UP-OCTA research team only 25% of Filipinos in Metro Manila are willing to be vaccinated
Many Filipinos have yet to decide if they are willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Department of Health will double its efforts in their information campaign regarding benefits of vaccination against COVID-19.
