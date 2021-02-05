SBS Filipino

Many Filipinos are concerned about the safety of COVID-19 vaccine, survey says

SBS Filipino

Immunization, COVID-19, Philippines, survey, no vaccine

A Pulse Asia Survey revealed that a huge number of Filipinos are still undecided about the COVID-19 vaccine Source: Xinhua/Rouelle Umali via Getty Images

Published 5 February 2021 at 4:02pm, updated 8 February 2021 at 2:50pm
By Shirley Escalante
Local governments in the Philippines have been busy preparing for the first round of COVID-19 vaccination.

Highlights
  • Pulse Asia Survey reveals that nearly half or 47% of Filipinos are concerned about the safety of COVID-19 vaccine
  • Many are corned about the effects and safety of the vaccine with only 32% of Filipinos willing to be vaccinated and 21% remain undecided
  • In a survey by UP-OCTA research team only 25% of Filipinos in Metro Manila are willing to be vaccinated
Many Filipinos have yet to decide if they are willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Department of Health will double its efforts in their information campaign regarding benefits of vaccination against COVID-19. 

