Many Newstart recipients are going hungry to survive on $40 a day

Cupboard

Source: Getty

Published 30 July 2019 at 9:28am, updated 30 July 2019 at 10:01am
Available in other languages

Research from the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) has found the majority of Newstart recipients are going hungry in order to survive on $40 a day. It comes as pressure increases on the government to raise the rate of the unemployment benefit.

