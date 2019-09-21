SBS Filipino

MARCVS ready to rock at the NOYPI OKTOBERFEST

MARCVS

MARCVS will be playing at the NOYPI OKTOBERFEST along with other Filipino bands. Source: MARCVS

Published 21 September 2019 at 12:20pm, updated 24 September 2019 at 8:30am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

This October, talented Filipino bands will rock the Williamstown town hall for the NOYPI OKTOBERFEST with Philippines' very own Bamboo. In the days leading up to the event, Mark Timbayan and Glenn Orcullo of MARCVS share how they find refuge in music during stressful times.

