Mariam Arcilla: Curating and featuring Australian artists

Mariam Arcilla is a writer, curator, and arts marketer now based in Sydney. Her love for art and placemaking stems from being the daughter of a travel-bugged stewardess mother and a father who is a visual artist and musician. For the past decade, she has profiled Australian and International artists through exhibitions, publications, performances, and collaborative projects.











She started her career on the Gold Coast by establishing Rabbit & Cocoon creative precinct, 19 KAREN Contemporary Artspace, and Tinyold artist-run project. She has also worked with the Queensland government on programs that connect creative people with their community.











Mariam writes about art, design, fashion and architecture for VAULT: Australasian Art & Culture, Broadsheet, and Neue Luxury. This year she will be curating projects for Institute of Modern Art (Brisbane) and THE WALLS (Gold Coast).















