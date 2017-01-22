SBS Filipino

Mariam Arcilla: Curating and featuring Australian artists

Mariam Arcilla at SBS studios in Sydney

Mariam Arcilla at SBS studios in Sydney Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata

Published 22 January 2017
By Annalyn Violata
Toggling between Brisbane, Sydney, and Gold Coast during her career, the pie of her identity is split between these cities. But how did her parent's background - being Filipino and Singaporean - inspired her artistry?

Mariam Arcilla is a writer, curator, and arts marketer now based in Sydney. Her love for art and placemaking stems from being the daughter of a travel-bugged stewardess mother and a father who is a visual artist and musician. For the past decade, she has profiled Australian and International artists through exhibitions, publications, performances, and collaborative projects.

 

She started her career on the Gold Coast by establishing Rabbit & Cocoon creative precinct, 19 KAREN Contemporary Artspace, and Tinyold artist-run project. She has also worked with the Queensland government on programs that connect creative people with their community.

 

Mariam writes about art, design, fashion and architecture for VAULT: Australasian Art & Culture, Broadsheet, and Neue Luxury. This year she will be curating projects for Institute of Modern Art (Brisbane) and THE WALLS (Gold Coast).

Beneath the fathomless love for arts and culture: Artists Mason Kimber and Mariam Arcilla's story



 

