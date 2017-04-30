Marikit Santiago’s Layering of Cultures

Her post graduate show at the University of NSW, titled Halo-halo, is a culmination of this autobiographical and cultural research. Santiago says that Halo-halo, a popular Filipino dessert, is a metaphor of […] the layering of techniques, ideas and cultures and a comprehensive show of my practice.





Later this year, Santiago's work will be included in Balikbayan at the Blacktown Arts Centre, a group exhibition which is part of a survey of Filipino art - the Bayanihan Philippines project.





Marikit Santiago was a finalist for the Archibald Prize in 2016.















