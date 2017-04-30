SBS Filipino

Marikit Santiago’s Layering of Cultures

Marikit Santiago

Marikit Santiago Source: J. Atienza

Published 30 April 2017 at 11:31am, updated 4 May 2017 at 10:24am
By Jake Atienza
Marikit Santiago is a Melbourne born visual artist based in Sydney and a current tenant at the Parramatta Artists Studios. Santiago's art practice reflects her investigation of her Filipino ethnicity and Australian nationality. Image: Marikit Santiago (J. Atienza)

Her post graduate show at the University of NSW, titled Halo-halo, is a culmination of this autobiographical and cultural research. Santiago says that Halo-halo, a popular Filipino dessert, is a metaphor of […] the layering of techniques, ideas and cultures and a comprehensive show of my practice.

Later this year, Santiago's work will be included in Balikbayan at the Blacktown Arts Centre, a group exhibition which is part of a survey of Filipino art - the Bayanihan Philippines project.

Marikit Santiago was a finalist for the Archibald Prize in 2016.

 

 

