Marking a 62-year-old Christmas tradition

Over 250 models from past Christmas Windows are on display at Melbourne Museum Source: SBS
Published 19 December 2018 at 12:17pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 1:59pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Christmas is not complete for many families without an annual trip to see Santa and the decorations. This year, a Thai migrant has been part of the team creating magical make-believe in Melbourne.
