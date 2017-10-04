SBS Filipino

Mars Cavestany tells us why he is voting 'Yes'

A message in support of a Yes vote in the marriage equality postal survey is seen on a fence in Sydney's inner west, Tuesday, October, 3, 2017. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

A message in support of a Yes vote in the marriage equality postal survey is seen on a fence in Sydney's inner west, Tuesday, October, 3, 2017. Source: (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

Published 4 October 2017 at 4:39pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 3:02pm
By Mon Carpo
Available in other languages

Well known Filipino - Australian Artist and Film Director Mars Cavestany tell us why he is voting Yes.

