Mary Ann Van Der Horst: From rock to K-pop

Mary Ann Van Der Horst is back with a fresh and new look.

Mary Ann Van Der Horst is back with a fresh and new look. Source: SBS Filipino

Published 18 August 2019 at 1:00pm, updated 18 August 2019 at 1:30pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Sporting a bright and bold look like a K-pop star, Mary Ann Van Der Horst is back on SBS Filipino to serenade the listeners with her fresh music. The popular Pinay singer says 'changing image' is necessary for performers to keep up with the ever-changing world of show business.

