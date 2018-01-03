Mary Ann Van Der Horst, ready for the year ahead

Source: SBS
Former X Factor Australia finalist and singer, Mary Ann Van Der Horst is ready for the year ahead. Winning recently as Best International Song in the Australian Songwriters Association held in Sydney, the famous Filipino singer is excited for 2018. This year is a big one for her as she launches her newest album which will feature a few of her original songs. She is also gearing up for more projects and concerts for the Filipino community and plans of building a family is also in the list.
