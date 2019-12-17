SBS Filipino

Massage parlors offering 'extra service' raided by authorities in Cebu

SBS Filipino

Man relaxing at a spa

Man relaxing at a spa Source: E+

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2019 at 1:25pm, updated 17 December 2019 at 2:55pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

Two women managing the massage parlours were arrested for allegedly offering 'extra service' to their customers. Massage therapists from the two branches were rescued by authorities.

Published 17 December 2019 at 1:25pm, updated 17 December 2019 at 2:55pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
From the news submitted by Nick Melgar, including the arrival of many Filipinos to Cebu to celebrate Christmas, new building for City Transportation Office and new Museum for the city.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom