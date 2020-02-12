SBS Filipino

Massive data study offers hope for early dementia diagnosis

Shaheen Larrieux wearing a device that tracks her physical data

Shaheen Larrieux wearing a device that tracks her physical data Source: AP

Published 12 February 2020 at 4:53pm
By SBS News
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Scientists are starting a global data study of wearable technology to see if they can detect what causes dementia ten to fifteen years before symptoms appear. Artificial intelligence will be used to assess subtle changes across a range of patients' characteristics.

