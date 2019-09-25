SBS Filipino

Massive Polio Vaccination in Davao and nearby areas

Philippine health officials declared a polio outbreak on 19 September nearly two decades after the World Health Organization declared the country polio-free

Philippine health officials declared a polio outbreak on 19 September nearly two decades after the World Health Organization declared the country polio-free

Published 25 September 2019 at 3:29pm, updated 14 October 2019 at 9:01am
By Allen Estabillo
The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH), Region 11 is set to conduct massive vaccination activities for polio in Davao City and neighboring areas after water samples were taken from the Davao River have turned out positive of poliovirus.

