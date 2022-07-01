SBS Filipino

Mateship and 'Bayanihan' to continue under Marcos Administration

SBS Filipino

76 years Philippine Australia Relations, Diplomatic Ties, Australian in the Philippines, Filipinos in Australia, mateship and bayanihan. Australian Embassy

"Our enduring friendship is anchored by our values of mateship and bayanihan.” Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley Source: Australia in the Philippines / Australian Embassy Philippines

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 July 2022 at 2:57pm, updated 1 July 2022 at 4:17pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

Strong ties between Australia and the Philippines will continue under the leadership of President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.

Published 1 July 2022 at 2:57pm, updated 1 July 2022 at 4:17pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The two discussed the expanding cooperation between Australia and the Philippines in defence, development, trade and people-to-people links.
  • Both remained committed to peace, stability and development in the Indo-Pacific Region
  • The visit of Australia's Governor-General during the inauguration is a testament to the significance of the bilateral relationship
Australia's Governor-General David Hurley and President Marcos Jr met after the inauguration.

 

Listen to 
SBS Filipino 


Advertisement
Like and Follow on 
Facebook


 

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt