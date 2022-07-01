Mateship and 'Bayanihan' to continue under Marcos Administration

Highlights
- The two discussed the expanding cooperation between Australia and the Philippines in defence, development, trade and people-to-people links.
- Both remained committed to peace, stability and development in the Indo-Pacific Region
- The visit of Australia's Governor-General during the inauguration is a testament to the significance of the bilateral relationship
Australia's Governor-General David Hurley and President Marcos Jr met after the inauguration.
