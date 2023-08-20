Matildas finish 4th place in Women's World Cup journey that will be remembered in Australia for years to come

Key Points Matildas end World Cup journey with a 4th place finish after they were defeated 2-nil by Sweden.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had announced a $200 million package for women's sport, inspired by the Matildas.

Australia's run in the 2023 Women's World Cup is the most successful ever - beating their sixth place result in 2007.

Matildas end World Cup journey with fourth place finish, losing bronze playoff with Sweden in Filipino

It was the last hurrah in a Women's World Cup that will be remembered in Australia for years to come.





The team will hold on to the legacy created for women's sports in the country, hoping to build on it and go even further in the next tournament.



