Matildas finish 4th place in Women's World Cup journey that will be remembered in Australia for years to come

WWC23 THIRD PLACE PLAYOFF AUSTRALIA SWEDEN

Mary Fowler of Australia and Johanna Kaneryd of Sweden during the Women's World Cup third-place playoff match between Australia and Sweden at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane. Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

The history-making run by the Matildas at this year's FIFA Women's World Cup has come to an end, with the team failing to win a medal as they were defeated 2-nil by Sweden, finishing the tournament in fourth place.

Key Points
  • Matildas end World Cup journey with a 4th place finish after they were defeated 2-nil by Sweden.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had announced a $200 million package for women's sport, inspired by the Matildas.
  • Australia's run in the 2023 Women's World Cup is the most successful ever - beating their sixth place result in 2007.
Matildas end World Cup journey with fourth place finish, losing bronze playoff with Sweden in Filipino

Matildas end World Cup journey with fourth place finish, losing bronze playoff with Sweden in Filipino

07:02
It was the last hurrah in a Women's World Cup that will be remembered in Australia for years to come.

The team will hold on to the legacy created for women's sports in the country, hoping to build on it and go even further in the next tournament.

The next target for the Matildas has already been set: the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
