Mayumi Morales, emerging singing nurse in WA

Mayumi Morales

Mayumi Morales Source: Supplied

Published 28 May 2017 at 12:06pm, updated 28 May 2017 at 12:29pm
By Annalyn Violata
His brother might be a known child star, but this assistant nurse-cum-singer is making a name of her own in Western Australia. Mayumi Morales, eldest sister of child star and fanta-serye 'Super Inggo' star and lead singer of the band Mak and the Dudes, is an emerging star of her own particularly at her work at Mercy Place Mont Clare where she sing for its residents from time to time while she also currently studies Bachelor of Music at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Art.

Prior to migrating to Australia, Mayumi Morales has represented the Philippines in the 13th World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) held on July 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Mayumi Morales
Mayumi Morales with a the song writing contest certificate she won together with her other siblings. (Supplied) Source: Supplied by M. Morales


In Australia, she has been actively performing in some community events and had passed the first audition of X-Factor Australia in 2015.

Mayumi Morales
Mayumi Morales before her X-Factor Australia audition in 2015 (Supplied) Source: Supplied by M. Morales


She shares her dreams of one day becoming an Opera singer and continue to become a nurse.

Watch Mayumi and Makisig Morales doing a cover of Pink's original song 'Just Give Me a Reason'.



 

