Mayumi Morales, emerging singing nurse in WA

Prior to migrating to Australia, Mayumi Morales has represented the Philippines in the 13th World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) held on July 2009 in Los Angeles, California.





Mayumi Morales with a the song writing contest certificate she won together with her other siblings. (Supplied) Source: Supplied by M. Morales





In Australia, she has been actively performing in some community events and had passed the first audition of X-Factor Australia in 2015.





Mayumi Morales before her X-Factor Australia audition in 2015 (Supplied) Source: Supplied by M. Morales





She shares her dreams of one day becoming an Opera singer and continue to become a nurse.





Watch Mayumi and Makisig Morales doing a cover of Pink's original song 'Just Give Me a Reason'.
















