Medical research on the government's campaign agenda as Labor reveals a new Senate candidate

Published 2 June 2016 at 5:51pm
By Aileen Phillips
The Prime Minister has been campaigning for a cause in New South Wales on Day 23 on the election trail, promising a multi-million dollar research initiative to help combat childhood cancers, if his government is returned. Image: Former NT parliamentarian and journalist Malarndirri McCarthy has been announced as Labors territory candidate in the Senate (SBS)

In Queensland and aiming to win over voters in the Sunshine State, opposition leader Bill Shorten announced Labor's plans to redirect a billion dollars to tourism infrastructure.

