In Queensland and aiming to win over voters in the Sunshine State, opposition leader Bill Shorten announced Labor's plans to redirect a billion dollars to tourism infrastructure.
Medical research on the government's campaign agenda as Labor reveals a new Senate candidate
Published 2 June 2016 at 5:51pm
By Aileen Phillips
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Prime Minister has been campaigning for a cause in New South Wales on Day 23 on the election trail, promising a multi-million dollar research initiative to help combat childhood cancers, if his government is returned. Image: Former NT parliamentarian and journalist Malarndirri McCarthy has been announced as Labors territory candidate in the Senate (SBS)
Published 2 June 2016 at 5:51pm
By Aileen Phillips
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share