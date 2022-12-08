Is Medicare fit for purpose?

Key Points
- The national peak medical group, the A-M-A's latest report is warning of a so-called hospital exit block with reduced beds available and increased waiting times for ambulance services.
- The problem arises when patients who are medically ready to be discharged cannot exit the system because they have nowhere to go.
- The federal Health Minister says there is no doubt hospitals around the country are under pressure.
