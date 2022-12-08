Is Medicare fit for purpose?

Frontline Healthcare Workers At St Vincent's Hospital Adapt To Life Between The Red and Green Zones As Pandemic Approaches Third Year

The national peak medical group, the A-M-A's latest report is warning of a so-called hospital exit block with reduced beds available and increased waiting times for ambulance services. Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

An Australian Medical Association report shows patients who can leave hospital are instead having to stay put, unable to move to the next phase of care.

Key Points
  • The national peak medical group, the A-M-A's latest report is warning of a so-called hospital exit block with reduced beds available and increased waiting times for ambulance services.
  • The problem arises when patients who are medically ready to be discharged cannot exit the system because they have nowhere to go.
  • The federal Health Minister says there is no doubt hospitals around the country are under pressure.
'I want to live longer': Fears over GP shortage in remote areas

08/12/202208:51
