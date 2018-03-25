SBS Filipino

Meditation, spiritual and beneficial?

Meditation

Cristina Joy LoveJoy in her meditating position Source: Supplied

Published 25 March 2018 at 11:48am, updated 25 March 2018 at 12:05pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Meditation brings you to some sort of trans, so says those who practice it. But is it really beneficial? Spiritual intuitive Energy Healer and Empath Life Coach Cristina Joy LoveJoy shares how meditation has helped spiritually and physically. She also shares how to start with meditating.

Meditation
Cristina Joy LoveJoy in her medidation position (Supplied) Source: Supplied


