SBS Filipino

Meet Father Joel: Helping Australian soldiers with their healing journey

SBS Filipino

padre Jay Jay, Army chaplain

Australian Army officer, Chaplain Joel Vergara, 2nd Battalion (Amphibious), Royal Australian Regiment, blesses Task Force Black Source: 1JPAU

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 January 2020 at 2:40pm, updated 21 January 2020 at 2:49pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nine years ago, he was given the opportunity to serve in the military as a chaplain. He shares his experiences and how he supports soldiers in active duty or during their healing journey.

Published 21 January 2020 at 2:40pm, updated 21 January 2020 at 2:49pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Father John Joel Vergara came to Australia as a young seminarian 20 years ago. His childhood dream was to serve in the military like his father. But he was not destined to become a military soldier, instead, he became the soldier of Christ, called to serve the Catholic Church.  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom