Meet Father Joel: Helping Australian soldiers with their healing journey

Father John Joel Vergara came to Australia as a young seminarian 20 years ago. His childhood dream was to serve in the military like his father. But he was not destined to become a military soldier, instead, he became the soldier of Christ, called to serve the Catholic Church.
Australian Army officer, Chaplain Joel Vergara, 2nd Battalion (Amphibious), Royal Australian Regiment, blesses Task Force Black Source: 1JPAU
Published 21 January 2020 at 2:40pm, updated 21 January 2020 at 2:49pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Nine years ago, he was given the opportunity to serve in the military as a chaplain. He shares his experiences and how he supports soldiers in active duty or during their healing journey.
