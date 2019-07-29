SBS Filipino

Meet Kelebek, Filipina Australian rapper

Published 29 July 2019 at 2:45pm, updated 29 July 2019 at 9:31pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Filipina-Australian Kelebek was born to perform. She used to sing at their church and at parties of her family and friends. The streets of Melbourne is one of her favourite places to show off her talent. This coming weekend, she will perform on stage at the coming Gloc-9 and Shantidope Australian Tour.

