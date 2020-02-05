SBS Filipino

Meet the Australian 'sneakerhead' who gets his kicks from breaking stereotypes

SBS Filipino

Derrick Narciso

Derrick Narciso and his sneaker collection Source: Derrick Narciso

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 February 2020 at 9:38am, updated 11 February 2020 at 4:12pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For Derrick Narciso, being a 'sneakerhead' is about culture, community and breaking the stereotype that the movement is only about collecting the latest kicks.

Published 6 February 2020 at 9:38am, updated 11 February 2020 at 4:12pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"A 'sneakerhead' is someone who is into the culture and subculture in and around sneakers...the history, the designer, the people and campaign behind them. You don't have to have 5000 pairs of sneakers. You don't have to have the most expensive pairs; but you know what's going on."

When it comes to knowing what's going on, Melburnian Derrick Narciso already knows the make and design before a pair of the latest kicks hits the shelves.

Derrick Narciso
Derrick and his sneaker collection Source: Derrick Narciso


The first step

Derrick's entry into the community of show lovers began in 1987, with a similar backstory to many Filipino collectors.

"We Filipinos love basketball and we want to be close to our heroes. That means wearing their jerseys and sneakers," he shares.

"As a kid, when I played wearing the basketball sneakers of my idols, I felt like I was more powerful on the court. I jumped higher and I was better at shooting."

He shares that the first pair that caught his attention was the Nike Air Max, adding: "It had a hole on the heel. It was like seeing an alien - wow! As a kid, I would draw the shoe on my notebook. I forgot about my Transformers and G.I. Joes."

Derrick Narciso
Derrick (most left) began collecting shoes at an early age. Source: Derrick Narciso


With his action figurines put to the side, Derrick focused on collecting kicks after he was surprised by his grandmother with a pair of imported Air Jordan 4s.

"I became a bit 'instant-famous' in school because of it," he laughs.

From becoming instant-famous in school to finding his footing in the Australian 'sneakerhead' community, Derrick says that there was a natural camaraderie that developed amongst early collectors.

Derrick Narciso
"The longest I camped out was 24 hours." Source: Derrick Narciso


"Back then, there weren't a lot of us. When camping out for a release of a new shoe, we looked out for each other. If a guy needed a toilet break or needed to buy food, we looked after their things. We would rotate," he says.

"The longest I camped out was 24 hours. It was for the Lebron Southbeach 6. I only did it a few times because my wife would get mad at me."

The culture and community

While he jokes about his wife's fury at his sneaker obsession, Derrick says she is actually supportive of his need to connect with the community. 

Derrick Narciso
Derrick with some of the original members of Solemates Australia. Source: Derrick Narciso


"Part of the reason why I opened a few sneaker groups, including Solemates Australia, was that my friends and relatives got fed up with my sneaker posts on Facebook.

"I made the groups to connect with like-minded people. We can discuss the sneaker culture with each other, which people outside the community wouldn't necessarily understand."

While some might not understand Derrick's passion for collecting, he found a kindred spirit in Jay Mijares, who is the founder of The Kickz Stand, a website Derrick regularly contributes to.

Derrick Narciso
Derrick with Jay Mijares (centre) and Dale Hasegawa of The Kickz Stand Source: Derrick Narciso


"The site has 16,000 members, would you believe," he shares, adding, "in a span of six years, they've done a lot for other people. They do swap meets, meetups for fellow 'sneakerheads'. They've started a fund drive for fireys in NSW. Others think it's just about collecting shoes. We're more than that. We are about our strength as a community so that we can reach out to communities outside our own."

The energy evolves

Derrick and his Solemates Australia family have also done their part in reaching out to other communities.

"We pulled together funds to send to the Philippines by selling our old sneakers," he shares.

"I had a friend who was a parish priest who would buy slippers and give them to kids who lived in far-flung areas. They have never experienced shoes, let alone slippers."

Derrick Narciso
"We pulled together funds to send to the Philippines by selling our old sneakers." Source: Derrick Narciso


While the slipper initiative was halted due to terrorism activities in the areas where goods were sent, Derrick is determined to revive the endeavour in the near future.

"It was one of the proudest things we've done as a community.

"'Sneakerheads' aren't all about wanting to have the greatest and latest. We're not about chasing clout and being popular on social media. We're about finding a community of our own, about translating our passion and energy for sneakers into something positive."  

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE

Kidspiration: Teaching kids to love basketball at an early age



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom