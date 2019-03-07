SBS Filipino

Meet the Entree.Pinays

SBS Filipino

Pinays all have a 'delicious' story to share

The Entree. Pinays Source: Entree. Pinays Facebook Page

Published 7 March 2019 at 1:21pm, updated 7 March 2019 at 8:54pm
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A group of hungry Filipinas living in Melbourne bonded over food and came up with one very important mission — shining a light on Filipino food. They start off with this year’s Melbourne Food and Wine Festival by staging “Barrio”.

Available in other languages
